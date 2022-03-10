Cougars take down Cal to advance in the Pac-12 tournament

by Keith Osso

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Washington State Cougars opened up the Pac-12 Tournament the same way they closed the regular season, with a win 66-59 over California.

Efi Abogidi led the way for the Cougs with 19 points and 5 rebounds , Tyrell Roberts chipped in with 14 points.

That’s just the second Pac-12 tourney win for the Cougars in the last 13 years.

With the win the Cougars have now won four straight games and advance to play 13th ranked UCLA Thursday night at 6pm.

