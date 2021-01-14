Cougars struggle in road loss to UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The Washington State Cougars couldn’t slow down the UCLA offense as they fall on the road 91-61 Thursday afternoon, their second straight loss.

Isaac Bonton did his best to lead the offense with 23 points, but no other Cougar finished the game in double figures as opposed to five Bruins with at least 10 points.

UCLA was hot from the floor all afternoon finishing over 55 percent from the field and 9-16 from behind the arc.

The loss drops Washington State to 9-3 on the season and the Bruins improve to 6-0 in Pac-12 play.

Next up for Washington state is another road game at USC Saturday at 6:30pm

