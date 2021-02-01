Cougars snap losing streak with dominating win over the Huskies

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SEATTLE — The Washington State Cougars looked more like they did early in the season as they run away from rival Washington 77-62 Sunday night, their first win in seven games.

Isaac Bonton returned to the lineup after missing the Colorado game with the flu, and he made a big difference leading all scorers with 25 points and six rebounds.

Noah Williams had a happy homecoming with 21 points and made hustle plays all night that helped build the lead for the Cougars.

Freshman Efi Abogidi had a solid double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 3-7 in Pac-12 play, the Huskies fall to 2-8.

Next up for Washington State is a road game against the Oregon Ducks Thursday night at 8.

