Cougars return to the court with big win over Utah

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Cougar head coach Kyle Smith said in a press conference this week he wasn’t sure what his team would look like Wednesday in their return from their second Covid pause of the season. The Cougars looked great in a one-sided 71-54 win over visiting Utah.

Smith said the Cougars had only one practice during their eleven day layoff with seven scholarship players, you wouldn’t know it watching them play Wednesday.

Anrej Jakimosvski was in the starting lineup and he responded with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Tyrell Roberts led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points

Defense was a big key as the Cougars forced 18 Utah turnovers that led Washington State to get nearly twice as many shots up in the game.

Washington State improves to 11-7 on the season and 4-3 in the Pac-12, they will host Colorado Sunday night at 7.

