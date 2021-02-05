Cougars pick up big road win at Oregon

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

EUGENE, Oregon — The Washington State Cougars came out firing from behind the arc in the first half to take a lead that paced them all night on the way to a 74-71 win over Oregon Thursday night in Eugene.

The Cougars were led once again by Isaac Bonton who finishes with 22 points.

Washington State knocked down 10 three-pointers on the night on the way to the upset win.

With the win, WSU improves to 4-7 in the Pac-12 including their last two.

Next up for the Cougars, another road game at Oregon State Saturday at 3pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.