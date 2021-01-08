Cougars pass first road test, take down Cal 71-60

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

BERKELY, Calif. — The Washington State Cougars continue their hot start to the season with a 71-60 win on the road against the Cal Bears.

Isaac Bonton led the way for WSU with 21 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Efe Abogidi continued his good pay chipping in with 12 points and 9 boards.

With the win, the Cougars improve to an impressive 9-1 record and 2-1 in the Pac-12.

Next up for the Cougs is a game against Stanford in Santa Cruz coming up Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

