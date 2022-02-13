Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss.

The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the field. They shot only 30% overall and from beyond the arc, and went on multiple stretches throughout the game without scoring a field goal.

With the loss Washington State drops to 14-9 on the season and would more likely than not win the Pac-12 tournament next month in order to make the NCAA Tournament. Coming into the week WSU was listed as one of the first four teams out of the tournament according to ESPN.

The Cougs will now travel down to Eugene to take on Oregon on Monday evening.

