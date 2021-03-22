Cougars fall to South Florida in first NCAA tournament game in 30 years

AUSTIN, Texas — The Washington State Cougars waited 30 years to get back to the NCAA tournament, and they take South Florida to the wire but can’t get the win in a 57-53 loss.

Charlisse Leger-Walker didn’t have her best shooting night but led the way with 18 points.

The Cougars had a tough night shooting the ball finishing under 30 percent from the field.

The loss ends the historic season for Washington State

