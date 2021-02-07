Cougars fall just short against Beavers

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

CORVALLIS, Oregon — The Washington State Cougars had their two game winning streak snapped Saturday in a narrow 68-66 loss to Oregon State on the road.

Ryan Rapp led the Cougs with 15 points off the bench, DJ Rodman chipped in with 14, but it wasn’t enough for Washington State.

The Cougars were able to hit some three-pointers late, but overall struggled from behind the arc all day finishing 8-24.

With the loss, the Cougars fall to 4-8 in the Pac-12, and they will host 21st ranked UCLA Thursday at 8pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.