Cougars fall in overtime heart-breaker against ASU

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State’s Remy Martin hit a three-pointer with 0.4 remaining in overtime to sink the Washington State Cougars 77-74 Saturday night.

The game was sent to overtime when the Sun Devils had a chance to win the game late in regulation but Dishon Jackson came up with a highlight reel blocked shot at the rim to keep the game tied.

The game was nearly sent to a second overtime when Jazz Kunz had a three-quarter court shot rimmed out at the buzzer.

The Cougars were once again without Isaac Bonton with injury, so Noah Williams and Kunc both put up 15 points to lead the offense.

With the loss, the Cougs fall to 7-12 in the Pac-12, they have one more regular season game remaining in a rematch with the Sun Devils Monday at noon in Tempe.

