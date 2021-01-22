Cougars fall flat in loss to Utah at home

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars were hoping a little home cooking would get them back to winning basketball Thursday night, but the Utah Utes had other plans beating WSU 71-56.

Utah had little trouble scoring in the first half and went to the locker room with a 17 point lead and it was pretty much all over at that point.

Noah Williams had a good night offensively for the Cougs with 17 points and five assists, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the hot-shooting Utes.

The loss makes it four in a row for the Cougars, and only their second at home this season.

Next up for Washington State is a matchup with Colorado Saturday at 5pm in Pullman

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.