Cougars fade in second half, fall to Arizona

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Washington State Cougars had a two point lead at the half, but Arizona catches fire in the second to run away from WSU 83-62 Thursday night.

The Cougars were playing without Jeff Pollard, and leading scorer CJ Elleby was in foul trouble in the first half, but the Cougars still overcame an early nine point deficit to lead 31-29 at the break.

But Arizona goes on a rediculous 26-0 run in the second to blow the game wide open.

Isaac Bonton led the Cougar offense with 21 points.

With the loss the Cougars fall to 6-11 in the Pac-12. Their last regular season game will be Saturday in Tempe against Arizona State.

