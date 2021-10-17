Cougars complete comeback, take down Stanford for third straight win

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars drove the field in the final minutes to come back against the Stanford Cardinal and pick up a 34-31 win Saturday night in Pullman.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura was brilliant at quarterback throwing for just under 300 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Washington State was in a 13-0 hole in the first half, but rallied back to take a four point lead into halftime.

The Cougars had a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter only to give it up to Stanford.

Washington State running back Deon McIntosh left the game with an injury in the third quarter.

With the win, the Cougars have won three straight games to improve to 4-3 on the season.

The attention of Cougar football will now be fully on the situation surrounding head coach Nick Rolovich who is waiting to hear the status of his vaccination exemption application before Monday’s state mandate.

