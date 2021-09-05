Cougars can’t hold two-score lead in final minutes, fall to Utah State in opener

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars couldn’t hold off a late rally by Utah State as they fall in their opener at home 26-23.

The Cougars had a 12 point lead with six minutes to go in the game, but the Aggies scored back-to-back touchdowns, the last coming with :13 seconds remaining to win the game.

The biggest story of fall camp was who would start at quarterback for the Cougs and it was graduate Senior Jarrett Guarantano, but he was knocked out of the game with a leg injury in the second quarter.

Last year’s starting quarterback Jaden de Laura played well off the bench leading the Cougs on multiple scoring drives.

The game didn’t start off well for Washington State who had trouble scoring points and went to the locker room at halftime with a rare 6-5 lead.

Senior running back Max Borghi was bottled up the entire first half with only six rushing yards, but finished with 86 yards and a touchdown.

With the loss the Cougars start the season with a 0-1 record, they are home next week against Portland State.

