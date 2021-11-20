Cougars are bowl eligible after blowout win over Arizona

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s been an up-and-down season for the Washington State Cougar football team, but thanks to a 44-18 win over Arizona Friday night, they are now 6-5 and bowl eligible for the sixth straight full season.

It was Senior night for the Cougars and their Seniors were all over the place on a night filled with snow, rain, and fog. Max Borghi’s last game at Martin Stadium goes for 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receivers Calvin Jackson, Jr. and Travell Harris both had a pair of touchdowns in their last home game of their careers.

Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura was very good throwing for over 250 yards and four touchdowns.

With the win, Washington state is now 6-5 with a chance to get a better bowl if they can get a win in the Apple Cup next week against the struggling Washington Huskies.

