Cougar women take down No. 7 Arizona in overtime

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougar women knock off a top-10 team for the first time in four years beating no. 7 Arizona 71-69 in overtime.

The Cougars were once again led by the Leger-Walker sisters, Charlisse going for 17 points and 5 assists, Krystal chipping in with 14 points and 9 assists.

The Cougars have won four straight games, they are 7-1 on the season, and 4-1 in the Pac-12.

Next up for the Cougs is a road game at USC Friday afternoon at 4:30pm

