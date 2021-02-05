Cougar women stun no. 5 UCLA for first ever win against a top-5 team

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker scores 28 points to lead the Washington State Cougars to a 67-63 win over no. 5 UCLA Friday afternoon in Pullman.

The Bruins closed a seven point gap in the fourth quarter and had a few leads, but Charlisse knocks down a three with 40 seconds remaining to give Washington State their final lead, extended by made free throws.

It’s the first win against an AP top-5 team in program history and the 2nd against a top-10 team this season after knocking off no. 7 Arizona earlier this year.

With the win the Cougars improve to 9-6 on the season, and 7-6 in the Pac-12.

Next up for the Cougs, a home game against USC, that will tip off Sunday at noon.

