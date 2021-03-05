Cougar women fall in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Washington State Cougars got off to a rough start and couldn’t recover as they fall to the 2nd seeded Arizona Wildcats 60-44 Thursday night.

The Cougars turned the ball over 26 times in the loss, including 20 in the first half leading to just 44 points for the game.

All Pac-12 player and Freshman of the Year Charlisse Leger-Walker led the offense with 12 points, but was held to just 2-17 shooting as the Wildcats focused their defense on the Cougar playmaker.

With the loss, the Cougars Pac-12 tournament is over and they finish at 12-11 on the season and are on the bubble for their first NCAA tournament bid since 1991.

