Cougar Women are in the NCAA tournament, will play South Florida in first round
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Cougar women did enough this season to earn their first NCAA tournament bid since 1991.
The Cougars get a nine seed and will play South Florida in the first round of the tournament.
The Cougars finished with a winning record and a 7th place finish in the Pac-12, but their strength of schedule was huge and multiple top-25 wins made an impact on the committee getting the Cougs an at-large bid.
The entire women’s tournament will take place in San Antonio, Texas.
