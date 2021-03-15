Cougar Women are in the NCAA tournament, will play South Florida in first round

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Cougar women did enough this season to earn their first NCAA tournament bid since 1991.

The Cougars get a nine seed and will play South Florida in the first round of the tournament.

The Cougars finished with a winning record and a 7th place finish in the Pac-12, but their strength of schedule was huge and multiple top-25 wins made an impact on the committee getting the Cougs an at-large bid.

The entire women’s tournament will take place in San Antonio, Texas.

