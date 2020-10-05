Cougar spotted using Snoqualmie Pass undercrossing

Screenshot: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A cougar was spotted using one of the Snoqualmie Pass undercrossings Sunday night.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cougar was seen using the undercrossing that is about one mile east of the wildlife bridge.

The undercrossings, as well as the wildlife bridge, allow wildlife to cross I-90 without putting themselves or drivers in danger.

We had our first cougar crossing caught on camera through one of the undercrossings last night. It's about a mile west of the overcrossing. The video shows 2 different camera angles. We’ve observed a couple cougars on trail cameras in the woods nearby for the past couple months. pic.twitter.com/zbUTUmG89X — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) October 5, 2020

WSDOT officials said there have been a few cougar sightings on trail cameras in the past few months.

