Cougar offense looking to rebound after subpar start

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — We’re now a part of the way through the college football season, and the Washington State Cougars (1-3) are limping into the middle of the season with an offense that isn’t putting up enough points and a defense that is being asked to hold on for as long as they can.

On Saturday against Utah, the offense was only able to put up one touchdown on the board and gave up eight sacks, but on the flip side, the defense was able to keep the team in the game forcing turnovers and limiting the Utes offense, something that gives them confidence moving forward.

“One of the things we said earlier, we’re playing a football game, not a football half. You know so it’s just that that conscience effort to play each quarter and finish each quarter out, and each play,” said defensive lineman Ron Stone Jr.

“There’s some time we didn’t get enough push, there’s times we unable to identify it. We could run the ball harder, there’s a lot of things that come in, but I appreciate their work I appreciate what they’re trying to do,” added Head Coach Nick Rolovich.

There is some good news though for the offense. Coach Rolovich revealed running back Max Borghi who was injured against Utah and quarterback Jayden de Laura who was injured against USC both have good chances of playing on Saturday against Cal (1-3).

The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. from Berkeley, California.

