Cougar men’s basketball schedule finally taking shape

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash. — In the COVID-19 era, nothing is easy, including creating schedules for college basketball. Wednesday, Washington State Cougar fans got a more clear idea of when they can watch their team the first half of the season.

The Cougs released the schedule through Christmas week.

The season tips off Wednesday November 25th against Texas Southern. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 network. The second game of the year is the following Saturday against EWU. The cougs will play seven non-conference games and two conference games before the end of the year. The full conference schedule is expected to begin in January.

You can read the full story including which games are on the TV schedule at this link.

Despite COVID cases rising across the country, most state governors are allowing college sports to continue, citing strict testing protocol.

