Cougar football returns to the field as fall camp opens Friday

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — After a very long and unusual off-season, the Washington State Cougars finally opened their fall camp Friday afternoon in Pullman.

It was the first official full team practice under new head coach Nick Rolovich who was hired almost eight months ago.

The Cougar training camp won’t be a long one, they open their season November 7th on the road against Oregon State.

