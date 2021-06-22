Cougar football games to operate at full capacity this season
PULLMAN, Wash. — Cougar football games will operate at 100 percent capacity for the upcoming season.
The announcement came Tuesday, shortly after the Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington Huskies announced they would do the same.
Deposits are now being accepted for new football season ticket orders, as well as three-game mini plans. Group tickets go on sale July 12 and single-game presale for CAF Members and current season ticket holders go on sale July 19.
Single-game general public tickets go on sale July 26.
The Cougs kick off the season in Pullman Sept. 4 against Utah State.
