Cougar football games to operate at full capacity this season

PULLMAN, Wash. — Cougar football games will operate at 100 percent capacity for the upcoming season.

The announcement came Tuesday, shortly after the Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington Huskies announced they would do the same.

We ALWAYS find our way back 🏠!!! GESA Field will host 100% capacity for the 2021 football season. So let us be the first to say, WELCOME HOME! See you Sept. 4! Full details ➡️ https://t.co/BYLoTZpx1i

3⃣ Game Mini Plan Tickets➡️ https://t.co/mGLhPaHRQa#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/GOsoq17oyT — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) June 22, 2021

Deposits are now being accepted for new football season ticket orders, as well as three-game mini plans. Group tickets go on sale July 12 and single-game presale for CAF Members and current season ticket holders go on sale July 19.

Single-game general public tickets go on sale July 26.

The Cougs kick off the season in Pullman Sept. 4 against Utah State.

