Cougar euthanized for attacking dog, biting person in Pend Oreille County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PEND OREILLE CO., Wash. — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials killed a cougar that attacked a dog and bit a person in south Pend Oreille County.

Wildlife officials said the person let two dogs outside of their home late at night. Shortly after, they found the cougar was attacking one of the dogs.

The person intervened and was bit on the leg.

The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office who relayed the information to WDFW Police.

Officers and houndsmen quickly located and euthanized the cougar. Wildlife officials said it was in poor health and suffering from atrophy. After examining, they found the cougar weighed approximately 100 pounds and had bite marks that confirmed it was involved in the initial dog attack.

This is the second time this week that wildlife authorities have had to euthanize a cougar. Earlier this week, a cougar was euthanized after attacking a house pet near Priest River Junior High School.

