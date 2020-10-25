Cougar defense dominates scrimmage Saturday, Rolovich not happy with QB play

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State football team held its second scrimmage of preseason camp at Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon, and the defense carried the day.

The Cougar defense picked off two passes and forced two other fumbles on the afternoon. Freshman Chau Smith-Wade and junior Jaylen Watson each collected interceptions, with Watson taking his in for a score, while senior linebacker Dillon Sherman led the way with four tackles.

Offensively, the Cougars managed a pair of scores, one on the ground and one through the air. Redshirt-freshman quarterback Gunner Cruz ran in from one yard out while redshirt-senior Renard Bell scored from five yards out on a short pass from freshman Jayden de Laura.

“Not good, not good enough,” Rolovich said about the play of his quarterbacks. “We’ve got a long way to go in two weeks,” he added.

Redshirt-freshman Jouvensly Bazil led the way on the ground with 51 rushing yards on just six carries, including a 35-yard burst on his first attempt, while Max Borghi carried three times for 17 yards. Bell had five receptions for 35 yards and the score, with redshirt-junior Travell Harris hauling in four catches for 27 yards.

de Laura went 10-13 for 46 yards and the score while Cruz was 5-15 for 49 yards to go with his rushing TD.

