Cougar Country opening new location on WSU campus this fall

by Olivia Roberts

PULLMAN, Wash. — An iconic Pullman restaurant is opening its newest location in the WSU student union building.

Cougar Country’s newest location will be serving up its classic burgers, fries, shakes and more on the ground floor of the CUB this fall.

According to Cougar Country owner Mike Wagoner, the menu is still in the works, but the the restaurant’s signature items will still be available. Customers will also be able to order espresso, smoothies and breakfast items from the Zoe Coffee & Kitchen menu.

Work on the new CUB location is underway, and hiring and training of new employees will take place in the coming weeks, the university said in a release.

The on-campus location will be at the east end of the ground floor of the CUB. It is expected to open by fall semester, although the opening date and hours are still being finalized.

