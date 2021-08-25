Cougar Chalk Talk: Who you can expect to see on the offense this fall

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — Each week during the college football season, we will be presenting an in-depth look at different elements of the Washington State Cougars. Whether it is a matchup with an upcoming opponent or a certain element of the game to look out for.

This week we preview what the offense standouts will look like when the season begins on September 4 inside Martin Stadium.

The offense returns some key players from the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but there are also some other positions that will need to be filled in order for the Cougars to have success on the offensive side of the ball.

Let’s start out with the most important position of the field: the quarterback. Sophomore Jayden De Laura started all four games for the Cougs last season. Then, we have graduate transfer Jarret Guarantano, who brings the most experience on the roster. Redshirt junior Cammon Cooper has been the QB on the team the longest and finally, there’s also sophomore Victor Gabalis and young freshman Xavier Ward.

When it comes to the running back position, the Cougs will be doing more of that than the Leach-era.

Max Borghi returns for his fourth season with the Cougs. Backing him up will be Deon McIntosh, who saw a majority of the snaps in the 2020 season

while transfer Nakia Watson brings in a few years of experience from Wisconsin.

The wide receivers are also going to be vital to the success of the offense. In 2020 Travell Harris brought in 29 catches and two touchdowns. Renard Bell also had a lot of production, but he’s out this season with a torn ACL. Jamire Calvin also brought in more than a dozen catches, but he followed former head coach Mike Leach to Mississippi State. Lucas Bacon also entered the transfer portal and will not be returning.

But just like every year, we can expect some break-out stars to make a name for themselves in the season.

