Cougar Chalk Talk: Oregon presents the biggest test for the Cougs so far

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — After the bye week, the Washington State Cougars are getting ready to start their final stretch of the regular season. And, a golden opportunity has now presented itself. Win out and you move on to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

However, a massive obstacle stands in their way of achieving that, the number four ranked Oregon Ducks.

The 2021 Oregon Ducks are attempting to do something that a Pac-12 team hasn’t done since 2016: make the College Football playoff. They are four games away from doing so.

While there may not be names like Marcus Mariota and De’Anthony Thomas, this team is still strong among their conference opponents.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ducks rank 2nd in the conference in total yards, 6th in passing, and 3rd in rushing. On the other side they rank 4th in points per game, 6th in yards allowed, and tied for 3rd in sacks.

As for their opponent, Washington State has recent success against Oregon, winning four of the last six matchups. Last year, the Cougars led the Ducks by double digits at one point in the second quarter–before Oregon came back to win.

“When you look at Oregon, the biggest thing in why I have such high regard for their program is it’s not just good players. They’re coached well, their schemes are very detailed and attack people week to week. They win the game at the line of scrimmage, their details, they’re disciplined they don’t beat themselves, they don’t turn it over,” said interim head coach Jake Dickert.

The kickoff in Eugene will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

