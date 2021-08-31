Cougar Chalk Talk: Meet WSU’s first opponent, the Utah State Aggies

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — We’ve heard a lot the past month about the Washington State Cougars– during training camp and fall practice we’ve practically heard from half the team.

So, we’re pretty familiar with this squad by now, but what about the team they’ll be lining up against for the first time this season on Saturday night?

Here’s what you need to know:

Utah State University is from the Mountain West Conference and is located in Logan, Utah.

Their 2020 season in some ways was similar to the Cougars. They played in a shortened schedule, and only went 1-5. Like many schools across the country, they’re looking for a clean slate this year.

To start this season they will be led by first-year head coach Blake Anderson, who’s in his eighth year as a college head coach. The previous seven seasons, he led Arkansas State, where he had numerous successes. His teams compiled a record of 51 and 37 during that time span, with two Sun Belt Conference Championships, and went to six straight bowl games.

As for the team Anderson inherits, the Aggies have 18 starters returning, nine on offense and nine on defense.

Two names to be on the lookout for are: safety Shaq bond and kick-off returner Savon Scarver. Bond is a graduate senior who was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention the past two seasons. Scarver was a Consensus All-American in 2018, he has six kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career, which is the fifth most in NCAA history.

This is will also be the first of the big three Utah teams Washington State will have to play this year between Utah state, Utah, and BYU. It’s been a while since the Cougars and Aggies played each other. WSU owns a 2-1 record in the series, but Utah State won the last matchup in 1961, so in some way is this a revenge game? The kickoff for the game Saturday is scheduled for 8 p.m. inside Martin Stadium.

RELATED: Cougar Chalk Talk: Who you can expect to see on the offense this fall

RELATED: Here’s the upcoming television schedule for WSU Football

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.