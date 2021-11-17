Cougar Chalk Talk: Ducks offense runs right through WSU’s line

by Alex Crescenti

EUGENE, Ore. –Through 10, games the Cougar defense has only been giving up less than 400 yards per game, 220 yards through the air, 176 on the ground, at 26 points per game.

However, the Ducks broke through on three of those four categories. In the rushing categories, they smashed the Washington State defensive line, putting up 306 yards. The rushing attack itself was a pretty balanced attack all night long, with three Oregon players leading the charge.

Quarterback Anthony Brown had 123 yards and a score, Byron Cardwell with near 100 of his own and two touchdowns, and Travis Dye with 88 and a score of his own.

The Cougar offense also didn’t do the defense any favors, turning the ball over three times, which led to 14 Oregon points. The leaders on the defensive line say Oregon didn’t do too much they weren’t expecting, the Ducks were just better.

“They just had success, they’re a good team they’re able to read where the pressure is coming from and get out of the pocket so it was good to him, but at the end of the day, got to take our shots through our leverage,” said redshirt junior Edge Brennan Jackson.

Washington State will play Arizona on Friday evening, with a win they will become bowl eligible once again.

