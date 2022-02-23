Cougar Baseball team ready to make history this season

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougar baseball team had a breakout season a year ago finishing over .500, now their sites are set on snapping a 12-year post season drought.

The Cougars have a ton of depth and experience this year making them one of the oldest teams in the Pac-12, something head coach Brian Green is excited about.

The Cougs are living pretty much on the road for the first month of the season. The spent a week in Hawaii for the opening series, now they’re in Arizona. The Cougs will return to Pullman for less than two days before heading back out to Frisco Texas. They have only one home series before the month of April.

Washington State split their opening series with Hawaii so they are 2-2 to start the season.

