‘We take care of each other’: WSU football coach Nick Rolovich responds to game cancellation

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PULLMAN, Wash. — Saturday’s WSU game against Cal has been canceled due to COVID-19, just hours before kickoff.

The Pac-12 confirmed at least one Cal player learned they had tested positive for the virus on Saturday morning. The announcement came as Cougs were already on the field, warming up.

“The thing that makes this one harder is I’m not sure we were more mentally prepared for a game than we were today,” said WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich in an interview with KXLY News Radio 920.

.@NickRolovich said this was the best-prepared his team has been for a game this season. Rolo said he’s trying to figure out how to make something positive out of it. Former Hawaii coach suggests a snowball fight… #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/whU03OO9fN — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) December 12, 2020

That said, Rolovich said the safety of both teams comes first.

“COVID makes so many things difficult,” said Rolovich. “We take care of each other, we do not compound this negative outcome with more negatives throughout the day or tonight.”

WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun agreed, saying, “It’s the right decision. We’re always going to err on the side of caution as a conference.”

Rolovich says they still plan to play a game this upcoming week, but who they’ll play and where has yet to be determined.

GAME CANCELED. Multiple Cal players tested positive this morning, prohibiting them from taking the field. Here’s WSU equipment being rolled off the field. 2020 continues to be THE ABSOLUTE WORST!!!#GoCougs #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/bnKsD3wM1k — Derek Deis (@DerekKXLY) December 12, 2020

The Pac-12 has since responded, saying in part, “The cancelation of this game is very disappointing to our student athletes and our fans.”

You can read the full statement below:

