Coug game against Cal moved up to 1 p.m. this Saturday

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PULLMAN, Wash. — Attention all Coug fans: Get your game face on early this Saturday.

This weekend’s game against Cal has been moved up to 1 p.m. from its original 7:30 p.m. kickoff time, according to WSU.

The Cougs will play the California Golden Bears in Pullman.

Saturday’s home game against Cal has been moved to @CFBONFOX and will kick off at 1 pm!#GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/NDX7VijK1y — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 11, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.