Cottage Cafe: Beloved Spokane Valley breakfast spot reopens under Phase 3

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Some restaurants are starting to revive again under Phase 3.

The Cottage Cafe in Spokane Valley is one of those restaurants.

Located at 6902 E Appleway Blvd, Cottage Café has been in business for 12 years now in Spokane, but the restaurant’s been closed down since last year with no takeout or outdoor dining options.

The cooks were already prepping food when we came in! So they just had to make us a couple of things. Here we have a cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting and a chicken fried steak. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/LmJugTYP6w — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 29, 2021

For owner Drew Baker, it just wasn’t the right time to re-open until now.

He announced it on Facebook a few weeks ago, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

He’s been able to hire back most of his crew and they spent weeks putting the finishing touches on re-opening the restaurant.

The restaurant was also approved for a PPP loan.

The official reopening date was Wednesday, March 24.

Under Phase 3, Cottage Cafe is open at 50% capacity and serves breakfast only everyday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can expect some of the same delicious breakfast items on the menu. Lunch will be served again once they’ve been reopen for a while.

For more information, see the Cottage Cafe Facebook page.

