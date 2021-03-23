Corrections officer who shot, killed armed woman at Spokane Co. Jail won’t face charges

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A corrections officer will not face charges for shooting and killing an armed woman at the Spokane County Jail back in December.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined Sergeant Justin White was justified in shooting Nany J. King on December 4. That night, officers say King was attempting to get inside the jail. She somehow managed to get past the closed off area, and was banging on the glass when White responded.

King reportedly displayed a knife and “moved aggressively” toward White, who commanded her to put the weapon down before opening fire.

