Coroner rules stuntman’s death as an accident

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Credit: Moses Lake Air Show

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday morning that stuntman Alex Harvill’s death was ruled as accidental.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison ruled that the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the torso.

Harvill was a 28-year-old stuntman from Grant County, who died of his injuries on Thursday after attempting a practice jump the length of a football field. The stunt was for the Moses Lake Air Show.

His family was notified of the ruling on Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Stuntman dies from injuries sustained in crash at Moses Lake Air Show

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.