Coroner: 15-year-old Kennewick girl dies from COVID-19 complications

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A 15-year-old girl from the Tri-Cities has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

Early in the morning on November 24, the girl was taken to Trios hospital in Kennewick because she was having breathing problems.

According to the coroner, a few hours later she passed at the hospital during treatment.

After she died, the coroner did a COVID test and sent it to the state health department lab, which confirmed she had been infected the virus.

Her official cause of death is listed as “respiratory failure due to pneumonia due to COVID-19.”

Leach confirmed with KAPP-KVEW that the girl was from Kennewick and had underlying health conditions.

Health officials note that children and teens tend to have fewer and milder symptoms than adults when it comes to COVID-19, but anyone can be infected and have complications.

