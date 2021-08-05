Coronavirus hospitalizations across region double in one week

SPOKANE, Wash. — At both Kootenai Health and the two Providence hospital campuses in Spokane, hospitalizations related to the coronavirus have doubled.

Yesterday, a spike in coronavirus cases here in Spokane County jumped to nearly 400 due to a backlog. Today, there are 272 new cases and it isn’t because of a backlog.

“We do have increased spread in the community and some of it is due to some of the variants we have seen, not only here but in other parts of the state, and other parts of the country, and other parts of the world,” said Dr. Frank Velazquez, Interim Health Officer for Spokane Regional Health District.

Dr. Velazquez explained that 95 percent of the hospitalizations in the county were those who were unvaccinated.

“Remember that patients that get admitted, their admission may be short, may be longer so that always impacts the number of beds that are occupied,” he said. “And in talking to our health care providers, they will tell you they have seen somewhat of an increase of patients being admitted into the hospital.”

According to the newest hospitalization numbers released by the Panhandle Health District, coronavirus hospitalizations exceed the number they were this time last year.

“I think we’ve had 20 patients in the ICU.” said Dr. Robert Scoggins, Chief of Staff and Medical Director for Critical Care. “Only 3 of them were vaccinated and some of those patients have reasons not to respond to a vaccination.”

Regardless of the vaccine not being 100 percent effective, he’s still recommending the vaccine.

“Vast amount of people who get COVID won’t end up in the hospital. I think people are focused on individual decisions,” he said. “But really as a community, we’re trying to prevent that 5 percent that end up in ICU, or I think it’s 4 percent in the ICU and 8 percent in the hospital that get infected with COVID.”

Those percentages he explained are not from the Delta variant. Since the Delta variant is more transmissible, he expects an increase in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the coming days.

