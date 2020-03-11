Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

With a rising number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Washington and hand sanitizer flying off the shelves, it’s hard not to feel panic when you, yourself, develop a slight cough.

We’ve compiled a list of coronavirus resources in one place, so when you hit the web in search of answers, you won’t have to search far.

First thing’s first: How to keep tack of cases in your area.

The Washington State Department of Health updates confirmed cases and deaths by county daily.

As of Wednesday, there are 267 cases statewide, the majority of which are in King County. Twenty-four people have died from the virus.

You can keep tabs on those numbers HERE.

Say you start to feel sick… What do you do?

While you can get the flu year-round, health officials say its peak season typically lasts until May. That’s also when allergy season picks up.

That’s why it’s important to know the difference between coronavirus-like symptoms and what could be bad allergies.

READ: Is it allergies, the flu, or coronavirus? How to tell the difference

If you do wake up feeling sick, health officials say the first thing you should do is call your healthcare provider.

READ: Spokane woman turned away from Providence medical center

When it comes to coronavirus, its treatment actually draws similarities to treating the flu.

“It’s probably a lot like the flu in that we know it’s a respiratory virus, so things like antibiotics don’t work. It’s a lot of supportive care,” UW Medicine Assoc. Professor John Lynch said.

That means drinking plenty of fluids and making sure you get as much nutrition as you can.

You’ll also want to make sure to wash your hands on a regular basis.

READ: Preparing and preventing; stopping the spread of coronavirus

What are local leaders doing to stop the spread?

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee held press conferencees this week to address what they’re doing to stop the spread statewide.

Inslee and state health officials introduced new guidelines for nursing homes, and announced an expansion of state policies to help Washington workers and businesses.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities must now limits residents’ visitors to one per day. Those visitors must be adults and visits must take place in their rooms. Inslee said these steps do not apply to end-of-life situations.

On Wednesday, Inslee announced a ban on events with more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties.

Inslee also said the state is working with school districts to begin contingency planning for potential school closures.

READ: Inslee: Coronavirus cases could grow to 64,000 by May if action isn’t taken

Some local universities are also taking precaution.

University of Washington opted to host all classes online after an employee tested positive for the virus.

READ: EWU faculty encouraged to hold finals online, no plans to suspend operations amid coronavirus concerns

Lastly: Prepare, but don’t hoard

If you went to a grocery store lately, you might have noticed empty shelves where Clorox wipes would ordinarily be.

Health officials say there’s a difference between preparing and hoarding. Be sure to take only what you need.

If it’s hand sanitizer you’re after, HERE’S a homemade alternative.

If you found this article helpful, make sure to subscribe to our new coronavirus newsletter. It will give you all the information you need in one place.

