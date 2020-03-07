Coronavirus concerns cancel Seattle stairclimb, so firefighters bring it to Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters throughout the region will climb the steps of Spokane’s Bank of America building- not once, but four times- on Sunday to raise money for charity.

For almost 30 years now, Spokane area firefighters have made the trip to Seattle in March to climb the Columbia Tower – 69 flights of stairs wearing about 60 pounds of gear.

This year, the Spokane Fire Department’s goal is to raise $60,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of one of their own.

READ: Spokane firefighters to climb almost 70 floors in weighted gear for the fight against cancer

John Knighten served as a firefighter with Spokane’s Fire Department for almost two decades before losing his battle with cancer. He was just 45.

Rising coronavirus cases on the west side of the state prompted event organizers to cancel this year’s event within a less than a weeks notice.

“We were pretty disappointed to hear it was postponed but we understood the reasoning why with the coronavirus concerns over there,” said Scott Niebuhr, a firefighter with Spokane Valley Fire.

For all the local firefighters who have already received thousands of dollars from donors, canceling this year’s climb wasn’t an option.

So they decided to host their own instead.

Health officials in Spokane told firefighters there is a low risk for community transmission, so they thought they’d be able to have their own stairclimb at the Bank of America building – where they already train year-round.

“Some of us train all year. The sign-ups for the stairclimb was in September, so we’ve been fundraising, all these departments have been fundraising and training since September,” said Joanna Balin, a firefighter with Spokane City Fire.

Since last fall, in the entire Spokane metro area, Niebuhr said several departments raised about $100,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Just to earn those dollars by actually working to climb those stairs just like we do in Seattle, it’s important to not only fundraise but to put in the work afterwards and climb the stairs,” Balin said.

Spokane’s Bank of America building isn’t nearly as tall as the Columbia Tower, so firefighters will have to climb it four times in full gear to reach their goal.

Step by step, floor by floor and wearing all their gear, they said it’s worth it when they get to the top.

“We just think about all the cancer patients and all the money that this is raising for and all the good this is doing. It just kind of helps motivate us to keep climbing stairs and hundreds and hundreds of stairs and get to the top,” Niebuhr said.

Spokane Fire, Spokane Valley Fire, Cheney Fire, Spokane County Fire District 3, Fire District 8, Fire District 9, Fire District 10, Stevens County Fire District 1, and some north Idaho fire departments will all be participating.

The climb will start tomorrow at 8 a.m. with an opening ceremony.

Other north Idaho fire departments will also be doing their own climb up Canfield Mountain starting at 10 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.