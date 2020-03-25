Coronavirus cases jump to 54 in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Spokane County now sits at 54, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed Wednesday.

The new numbers mark an additional 21 cases than health officials reported on Tuesday. Even with the large jump, the Health District believes there are many more cases in Spokane County that have yet to be reported.

In a release, the Health District said they have notified anyone who may have come in contact with the infected individuals. All people notified are now being monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,469 on Wednesday. A total of 123 people have died from the virus.

The Health District is asking everyone to stay inside and continue to practice social distancing efforts.

