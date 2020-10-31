Coronavirus cases continue to surge in North Idaho with 134 more people testing positive

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Another 134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho on Friday, according to the Panhandle Health District.

The new cases are consistent with a recent surge reported throughout the Idaho Panhandle. Health officials reported the largest single-day spike when 141 people tested positive on October 20. Another 141 people tested positive just eight days later.

The majority of those cases have been reported in Kootenai County, where 4,410 people have tested positive.

Spokane is also seeing a surge in cases, with 167 more people testing positive on Friday.

The spike comes the same day the Spokane Regional Health District announced the departure of top health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

