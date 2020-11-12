Coronavirus cases continue to climb in North Idaho, where 142 more people have tested positive

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge in North Idaho. Another 142 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, according to the Panhandle Health District.

The new cases are consistent with the fall surge health officials have warned about. North Idaho saw its highest number of daily cases last Friday when 210 people tested positive for the virus.

There are now 7,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Idaho Panhandle. 5,383 of those cases have been reported in Kootenai County.

That rise in cases has caused concern among health officials, who worry things will only get worse as people gather for the holidays.

Kootenai Health reached 99% capacity just weeks ago. That number has since dropped to 84% as of Tuesday.

READ: North Idaho health officials fear holiday gatherings will only add to recent surge in COVID-19 cases

The Spokane Regional Health District’s offices were closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day and health officials did not report updated COVID-19 numbers.

Our offices are closed today in observance of Veterans Day. We will resume regular business hours on Thursday, Nov. 12. COVID-19 case numbers for today will be updated with Thursday’s reporting. pic.twitter.com/6T4tAtfMjK — SRHD (@spokanehealth) November 11, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.