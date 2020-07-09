Coronavirus cancels Washington State Fair for first time since World War II

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PIERCE CO., Wash. — The Washington State Fair will be canceled this year, organizers announced Wednesday, saying a gathering of that size goes against attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The closure marks the first year since World War II the fair will not operate. It was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 4- 27.

“It was a decision made in what we feel, are the best interests of the health and safety of all of our guests, our employees, our exhibitors and all our fair friends,” it reads in a post to Facebook.

The fair, previously known as the Puyallup Fair, is held each year in Pierce County.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, 2,932 people have tested positive for the virus in Pierce County.

“Consequently, though it was a hard decision, it was really the only decision possible based on what we currently know,” the post reads.

