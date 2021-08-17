LATEST UPDATES: No change in evacuation orders for Ford Corkscrew Fire

FORD, Wash.– Fire crews continue to fight the Corkscrew Fire burning near Ford.

The fire, which first ignited on Sunday, has burned more than 15,000 acres and has destroyed 18 homes, as well as at least 12 other buildings.

As of Thursday evening, more than 300 families were ordered to evacuate their homes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living south of Loon Lake, west of Williams Valley Road from Highway 395 to Caspberg Burroughs.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the area from Ford south to the county line and east along the river to Tum Tum.

Level 2 evacuations, meaning “get set,” are in place for people living between Williams Valley Road and Swensen Road.

The fire is now 14-percent contained

The sheriff’s office said the Red Cross shelter has been changed to the Deer Park High School.

SR-231 south of Ford is closed in both directions between MP 51 and MP 60.

9:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021

Firefighters say there have been no injuries reported. They also estimate the fire has cost $2.5 million, and that might not include all the costs of aircraft.

7:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021

First responders and firefighters held a public meeting Thursday night.

Crews said evacuation orders have not changed. They said getting people back into their homes was a matter of safety and they were working toward it day and night.

3:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021

Stevens County Fire District No. 1 says crews will continue to work securing lines around the fire. It had burned 15,019 acres and is currently 14-percent contained.

There is a Facebook live meeting about the fire at 7 p.m. Thursday night. It will be available on here once it’s live.

8:28 pm. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Stevens County Fire District No. 1 says the fire is now 14-percent contained. Fire crews have 100-percent of the perimeter contained. There have been 14,000 acres burned.

9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Stevens County Fire District 1 confirmed 18 homes were lost in the fire. More than 800 others are threatened.

Fire crews reported “great” progress was made overnight. Dozers will continue moving across the mountain peaks to the head of the fire. They will also be working along the base of the mountains in Williams Valley, tying in lines already put in over the past several days as emergency fire stops. The goal Wednesday and Thursday is to “connect the dots” of all the dozer lines so that the fire is surrounded.

Less wind in the forecast is expected to help the firefight Wednesday.

12 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Authorities now say 300 families living near the fire are under Level 3 evacuations.

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the fire.

10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

Level 3 evacuations remain in place for the area from Ford south to the county line and east along the river to Tumtum. The fire has burned more than 13,000 acres and is not contained. Eight homes and 12 structures have been destroyed. Nearly 100 fire personnel are battling the fire.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office says Level 3 evacuation orders are now in place for the area from Ford south to the county line and east along the river to Tumtum. You can see the new evacuation map here.

The Red Cross shelter has been changed to the Deer Park High School.

8:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

The Washington Department of Transportation reminds drivers SR 231 is closed north of Ford to a couple of miles south of Springdale. The closure is expected to last overnight.

Crews just sent this photo after assessing conditions on US 395 near the #FordCorkscrew fire. Reminder that SR 231 is closed north of Ford to a couple miles south of Springdale. Use caution and avoid the area. https://t.co/mS75Und5Yk pic.twitter.com/BmPQywmpFE — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 17, 2021

8:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

Stevens County Emergency Management released a new evacuation map. You can find it here.

