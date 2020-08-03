Corey Kispert withdrawing from the NBA draft, will return to Gonzaga

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Corey Kispert is one of three Gonzaga players who entered this year's NBA draft.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert is withdrawing from the NBA and will return to Gonzaga this fall.

The rising senior forward made the announcement on his Instagram page Monday morning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDbtl4lh6Z3/

Kispert announced in April he would test NBA waters without an agent, allowing him to retain his collegiate eligibility. He released the following statement about his decision to return:

“Simply put, this has been the most difficult decision I have been faced with in my 21 years. Along with everyone else, my life was halted for months while the country dealt with and still deals with a pandemic that makes the future completely unsure. Going through the draft process was something that I will always be grateful for. I learned so much not only about myself as a player, but myself as a person too. The feedback was extremely positive, and many teams saw me fitting in with their teams right away. They were honest and respectful in their feedback of my game, and I cannot thank them enough for their words. What I take away most from the draft process is that my goals are right on my doorstep. Playing and succeeding in the NBA has always been the biggest dream in my life, and thanks to the feedback I received, going forward and making those dreams a reality is a very real possibility for me this year. However, with that being said, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have some unfinished business to attend to. I am very happy to announce that I WILL BE COMING BACK TO SCHOOL AND JOINING GONZAGA FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. Returning to school gives me the best opportunity to not only improve my game to be ready for the NBA, but also to give my best and final shot at the National Championship that we have been coming so close to for years. I am so excited to get to work with the phenomenal team we have this year. And of course, I look forward to playing for the greatest basketball fans and community in the country. We will see you all very soon. GO ZAGS CK”

During his junior year, Kispert led the team in three-point made field goals and averged double-digits in 26 games. Kispet was named the DI-AAA ADA Men’s Scholar Athlete of the year and was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

