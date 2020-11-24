Cordelia Ellen Kveren

Cordelia Ellen Kvern, 89

Cordelia Ellen (nee Proctor) Kvern was born on February 26, 1931, in San Fransisco, to Margaret and James Proctor. Her early childhood was spent in northern California, and her family settled in Richmond when she was about 8. After graduating, Cordelia attended college at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, and completed her Bachelor’s of Arts degree. It was here that she met Stan Kvern, and they married in 1952. After Stan left the Army in 1954, they were able to build their home on Tamarack Ridge in Cataldo. They had four children: Ole, Neil, Craig, and Laurie. Cordelia loved her children fiercely and unconditionally.

Cordelia’s great passions were teaching and literature. One thing she was proud of was founding the Pinehurst library in the early 70’s, and also worked at the Hayden Lake library. In 1972 she completed her MS in Education at Boise State, then went on to achieve her Library Science degree at Eastern Washington University in the 1980s. All of this was done while raising her family. After that she taught kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grades at Canyon, Pinehurst, Rose Lake, and Harrison Elementary Schools, and was active in the American Association of University Women. Cordelia also worked with the Camp Fire Girls for a number of years as Regional Director. After retiring in 1996, Cordelia moved to Coeur d’Alene, where she enjoyed gardening and yard sales with her friend Jerry Migota. She also enjoyed time with family, traveling, libraries, water aerobics, and a strong latte at the local coffee shop.

Cordelia shared special bonds with her daughter, Laurie, and her granddaughters Megan Tracy and Carrie McCleary. She joked that her “favorite” was Laurie’s husband Darren McNutt. They shared many special times. She also had wonderful relationships with her great-grandchildren Audrey and Brady Jessup. Cordelia was dearly loved by all her family, including: sister Louise, son Ole and wife Amy, son Neil and partner Gloria, and son Craig. Her grandson Max Kvern, granddaughters Heather and Julie Kvern, as well as Carrie’s husband Austin McCleary, Megan’s husband Tyler Tracy, and Gloria’s children Marius and Mary-Alice. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan for the outstanding support, compassion, and care. A special thank you to Tyler Tracy for the many things he did for her and the friendship he offered her. In memory of Cordelia, please read to a child or make a donation to your favorite library.