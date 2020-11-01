Corbin Park neighbors keep Halloween spirit alive

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – COVID-19 might make this Halloween the scariest yet, but people are getting creative to find ways to celebrate safely.

From candy chutes to street-side tables with sweets, one Spokane Neighborhood is trying to keep the Halloween spirit alive. At the same time, it’s trying to limit visitors in a neighborhood known to be a favorite for trick-or-treaters.

A sign on a front porch of a home near a Corbin Park says “COVID killed Halloween” on a tombstone. Just several feet away, another home had caution tape up, blocking the porch and a sign that said the same thing.

RELATED: Homeowners ask trick-or-treaters to skip Corbin Park area this year due to COVID-19

Corbin Park normally has about 2,000 trick-or-treaters, but this year, the park’s Facebook post asked people not to come to the popular neighborhood.

“We close the doors because we run out of candy before we run out of kids,” said Mac McCandless, a resident near Corbin Park.

Kelley Dible, another neighbor, said they normally have lines with kids waiting for up to 40 minutes per home.

“It’s a fabulous place to trick-or-treat. Typically, everyone goes all out. This year, everyone’s kept it fairly low-key, trying to disperse the crowds, because it really is a crowd control situation,” she said.

Dible was one homeowner who still bought candy just in case some kids do come. Others, like Pamela Barclay, had a sign on the lawn and something blocking the front door.

“We decided to forego it this year, even though it’s something we love. That makes me very sad. But in the interest in people’s health and well being, we’ll do it,” Barclay told 4 News Now.

On the other side of Corbin Park, Linda Carroll and her husband Bruce Rayburn decided to make the most out of Halloween this year, as safely as they can.

“This is sort of like my Captain Hook imitation and what not,” she said holding up a pair of tongs.

The two made a candy chute out of an 8-foot long tube they had from purchasing carpet.

“I think it’s fun. Kids love Halloween and I love Halloween, and it’s kind of a nice excuse to be a kid again, so I thought, you know, we should try and do something,” she said.

All these residents we spoke with from Corbin Park hope to have a thousands of kids back trick-or-treating next Halloween, but without the virus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.