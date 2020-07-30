Corbin Art Center reopens safely for youth camps under Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beat the heat this August and sign your kids up for art camp at the Corbin Art Center.

Recently, all youth camps and programs under Spokane’s Parks and Recreation Dept. were able to safely reopen with Phase 2 guidelines in place.

Summer camp at the Corbin Art Center will run until Aug. 21 and look a little different this year.

Kids ages 5 and up will be required to wear a mask.

Physical distancing measures will be in place and masks will be worn by staff as well.

There will also be enhanced sanitation protocols, including more frequent hand sanitization for kids and staff and cleaning of equipment and art utensils.

Parents are asked to prepare for a modified check in/out process, where parents/guardians will be asked a series of questions about their children and household prior to check in.

Corbin Art Center staff say the kids are starting to adapt well to the mask requirements and the COVID-19 changes in just the first week.

They say that the kids are just happy to be back and around each other again for some summer fun.

